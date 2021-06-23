EVERSANA™ adding jobs at Memphis locations starting at $18 per hour

Fueled by continued business growth, EVERSANA™ is hiring for dozens of open roles at its campus in Memphis.

Roles are throughout the company’s distribution center in an indoor, climate-controlled environment, with salary starting at $18 per hour, plus employees could qualify for $100 monthly bonus through the end of the year.

EVERSANA is a leader in helping life science companies help patients in need, these open roles will do just that. You’ll make a difference each day.

The company offers great benefits, including

Health, dental and vision insurance

Flexible scheduling

Paid time off

Tuition reimbursement

Free uniforms

And more!

To learn more, visit eversana.com/careers, call 855-247-1333 to schedule an interview, or scan this QR code!

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, healthcare providers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.