Carrier Collierville plant holds open interviews this weekend; needs to hire 300-500 new workers

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn — Manufacturing at Carrier’s plant in Collierville is red hot and the company needs to hire between 300 and 500 new workers to start right away. The company says these are full-time light industrial jobs with a starting wage of $16.14 an hour, with room to grow. Sign on bonuses are also available for some positions.

New employees are in such demand that the company is holding open interviews at its facility on Byhalia Road just south of Poplar on Saturday, May 1, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

What’s it like to work there? Carrier says it’s a climate-controlled environment. They also offer medical, dental, and vision insurance, along with paid employee life insurance. There’s a 401K plan and tuition assistance as well. And Carrier says there’s a generous year-end holiday time-off schedule.

If you’d like to apply before or after the job fair, you can text COOLAIR to 24251.