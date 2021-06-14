BPI is Now Hiring Warehouse Associates for their Memphis location

Warehouse Associates Needed
BPI is an Employee-Owned wholesale floor covering distributor that has been in business for over 50 years.
They offer a Comprehensive Benefits Package which includes Medical, Dental, Vision, Short-term and Long-term disability insurance, Life insurance, 401 (k), and paid time off for holidays, vacation and sick days.
To apply please fill out the form below:
A representative will contact you upon review of the information submitted.
Job Duties and Requirements:
- Participate in inventory counting.
- Receiving material and putting up in bin locations.
- Loading trucks.
- Excellent math skills.
- Performing housekeeping duties in assigned areas of the warehouse.
- Adhere to all safety procedures.
- High school graduate and must possess a valid Driver’s License.
- Minimum 2 years warehouse and forklift experience.
- Physically able to lift and handle 75 lbs.
- Picking customer orders accurately and timely.
- Stocking experience a plus
- Experience with RF scanning system.
- Computer skills needed.
- AS400 experience a plus.
- Strong attention to detail.
- Excellent safety record.
- Team player and able to work in a fast paced environment.
- Must be dependable, punctual and have reliable transportation.
- Candidates must be able to pass pre-employment background check and drug test.