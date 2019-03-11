Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG Daybreak
JobNet3
Google to bring more than 350 jobs to northwest Mississippi in 2020
Memphis airport to host job fair Oct. 30
FedEx to hire thousands of seasonal workers in Memphis
Local trucking company seeking PM mechanic technicians
Shelby County Schools hosting summer hiring event Thursday
More JobNet3 Headlines
FedEx Express looking to fill 1,500 jobs on Saturday
SCS hosting mixer, events this weekend for prospective teachers
Bass Pro Shops hiring for 100 positions in Downtown, East Memphis
Grizzlies hosting internship fair
Aerotek hosting career fair
FedEx hosting job fair for 500 part-time positions
Shelby County Schools look to hire truck drivers, substitute nutrition support
Regions looking to hire for multiple positions
Hill Services looking to hire HydroVac Technicians
Some 300 positions available during Community and Veterans Job Fair