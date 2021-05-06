Woman’s window problem gets some closure, and a refund

Tina Reed can only shake her head when she walks around her patio in Horn Lake.

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Window worries are solved for a Horn Lake woman who got help from the WREG Investigators.

We told you the problems Tina Reed was having with Champion Windows. She paid a $5,000 down payment to have windows put around her patio last July.

But she says Champion never finished the job, left the wood damaged, and the screens they put up are now falling down.

She called WREG for help after she says Champion would not call her back. After WREG Investigator April Thompson highlighted the story and made some calls, Reed finally got a call from the company.

Now her $5,000 deposit has been refunded.

“It’s all thanks to you and I appreciate it,” she said.

Reed also got several offers from contractors who saw her story on WREG, and offered to do the work.