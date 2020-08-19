Criminal charges dropped against former SCS teacher accused of sexual misconduct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Criminal charges were dismissed against a former Shelby County teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a male student.

Jasmine Edmond was arrested back in January of 2019 on sexual battery charges. The former Trezevant High School teacher was accused of sexual misconduct with her 16-year-old male student.

Records show there were allegedly 200 text messages exchanged between Edmond and the minor, and the male student claimed the two had a sexual relationship.

Edmond denied that. She said her former student was attempting to blackmail her for money. Since then, Edmond has been in and out of court, as her last appearance being Aug. 12, when her attorney handed a document over to the State.

The very next day, court records showed her case was dismissed, with the approval from both sides. But neither party would explain why this happened.

Shelby County Schools said in the spring of 2018, they suspended Edmond when they learned about the alleged misconduct. Additionally, they say she “separated” from the district at the end of the school year.

Shelby County Schools never alerted the state about the allegations, which allowed Edmond to find a new job at a charter school.

As of Wednesday, Edmond’s teaching license, which is set to expire at the end of August, is “under review,” according to the Tennessee Board of Education.

Staff members there follow up with the courts on a regular basis and said once a criminal case is resolved in the courts, they treat it like any other case. They then conduct an internal review process once they receive all relevant materials from the criminal court or any other agency, but they could not say how long that process would take.