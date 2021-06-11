Attorney responds to Memphis contractor’s sexual battery charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an exclusive interview with Andrew Crosby’s attorney Michael Scholl, we asked for his client’s response to charges of sexual battery.

The indictments came down in May, with a grand jury charging Crosby, 49, with two counts of sexual battery. According to the indictment, he “unlawfully and intentionally engaged in sexual contact by the use of force” with two women at a Collierville medical spa.

“We went to court, entered a not guilty plea and we’re going to present our defense in court,” Scholl said.

He wouldn’t go into any more details, saying the case is still new.

WREG asked if his team had spoken with any of the victims.

“Not at this time,” he said.

School also said the sexual battery charges were unrelated to his client’s previous charge of indecent exposure, stemming from an incident at his home last summer where an affidavit stated a 14-year-old told police she saw Crosby, her friend’s dad, naked and masturbating in front of their two sleeping friends.

Prosecutors later dropped the charge citing a loophole in Tennessee law.

“I know what she said happened, happened. But what she said happened doesn’t fall under the statute the way it was written,” assistant district attorney Lessie Rainey said in January.

“What the prosecutor said in the case is their version of what happened in the case. That case never went to trial. It was dismissed and expunged off the record,” Scholl said.

But Scholl did discuss the conditions surrounding his client’s latest arrest, saying the international contractor made a point to come home from work in Paris.

“He came back from his job willingly, voluntarily, knowing what he had to face,” Scholl said.

WREG asked if he knew what kind of contracting work Crosby was doing in France.

“I’m not going to discuss his job. That’s his business. Not for the public to be aware of,” Scholl said.

But federal records show public tax dollars pay for the work he does with his contracting company International Construction Services. Records show they’ve gotten multi-million dollar contracts to do work in countries like Peru, Japan and South Sudan.

“Anybody who has charges is going to be worried,” Scholl said of whether the latest case could affect his work.

In fact, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, which regulates contracting licenses, tells WREG they are monitoring this case.

“He’s obviously stressed. Anybody who has these charges against them would be under a lot of stress. His family’s under a lot of stress,” Scholl said.

Crosby is due back in court August 12. He could face up to 12 years in prison for both charges and would have to register as a sex offender.