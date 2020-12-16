Arkansas Board of Health recommends revoking Crittenden EMS license

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — New documents obtained by WREG show the Arkansas Board of Health has recommended revoking the license of an ambulance company operating in Crittenden and Cross Counties.

WREG first covered Crittenden EMS’s troubles in October, when service director Hudson Hallum said they’d lost their license to respond to advanced life support calls after the sudden resignation of their medical director due to personal issues.

At the time, former medical director Dr. Michael Johnson said he resigned due to risky behavior at the company.

“They were transporting narcotics from West Memphis to Wynne; it was supposed to be in a lockbox and they transported it in a company truck,” Johnson said.

But now, the documents from the Arkansas Board of Health portray a much more serious situation than Johnson or Hallum indicated.

In a document titled “Notice of Hearing,” the state recommended revoking the private company’s license to operate, stating they are “unfit to competently and adequately continue as an EMS Service in the state of Arkansas.”



The documents cited a long list of issues found during two inspections in September. They included three years’ worth of missing records, from 2018 through 2020, that kept the state from verifying whether controlled substances were being handled properly. State inspectors found, among other substances, the opioid fentanyl, without any corresponding documents. Inspectors also said the company staff denied having any controlled substances prior to them finding the fentanyl.



Inspectors also cited problematic records, including hundreds of medications given to patients without a doctor’s order and expired medications left on the shelf.



According to the Board, Crittenden EMS didn’t have a license for its Cross County location, located in Wynne.



Hallum referred WREG to his lawyer for comment Wednesday. His attorney, Paul James, disputed the DOH’s claims, saying they would not hold up in court and downplayed their significance.

“There’s a difference between allegations and proof,” James said.

The attorney said he represents both Hallum, who identified himself as the current service director, and Crittenden EMS.



According to the state, Hallum has had similar issues in the past; the co-owner “was disciplined by the Department for testing positive for controlled substances” in 2014. Arkansas officials stated they found similar record-keeping problems in 2014 and ordered him to make changes, but now think Hallum did not follow through, despite a memo of understanding signed with the state.

According to the paperwork, filed on November 24, Crittenden EMS was set to have a licensure revocation hearing on December 17 in Little Rock. However, DOH officials said Wednesday the hearing has been delayed due to a pending lawsuit. Records show Crittenden EMS filed a recent lawsuit against the Arkansas Department of Health, which was heard in Crittenden County court on December 1.

In the lawsuit, the private ambulance company asks the court to reinstate its “advanced life support” certification level until the “final administrative hearing by the Arkansas Board of Health.” The court granted the request, with the requirement that Hudson Hallum and Dusten McCammond not participate in Crittenden EMS operations until the administrative hearing.

Arkansas DOH officials would not comment on the pending litigation.

James said his client was working with the state to reach an agreement and avoid any revocation hearing. He said the filed the lawsuit after the DOH would not reinstate their “ALS” licensure once they hired a new medical director.

“The parties have decided it would be best to sit down and try to resolve any differences,” James said Wednesday.

Crittenden County officials said Wednesday they would continue dispatching calls to Crittenden EMS as long as the company has a valid license.

“We want to make sure we’re sufficiently staffed with units,” said 911 Director Ronnie Sturch. “The DOH will notify us if the license is revoked.”

Sturch said he had only been in touch with Genny Hallum in recent weeks concerning the private company’s licensure. He said he had not spoken with Hudson Hallum about company operations in that time period.

DOH officials did not provide a new hearing date for the matter in Little Rock.

James said he hoped the two parties would reach an agreement by the end of the week.