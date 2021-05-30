LIVE UPDATES | 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 30: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads the field at the start of the 105th Running Of The NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is here!

The crowd size is limited to about 135,000 fans because of the pandemic.

Follow along with updates for pre-race activities and the race with our live blog below.

1:01 p.m.

20 laps into the race, here’s a look at the top five: VeeKay, Herta, Dixon, Carpenter, Castroneves

12:53 p.m.

After a slow start in the back row, Will Power has moved up seven spots–from 32 to 25.

12:51 p.m.

Current top 5: VeeKay, Hert, Dixon, Carpenter, and Kanaan.

12:49 p.m.

Rinus VeeKay makes his way to the front of the pack on lap 2.

12:47 p.m.

The green flag has dropped! Here we go! Colton Herta takes an early lead.

12:45 p.m.

Will Power had some trouble getting started and had to go to the pit. He’s allowed to get back to his initial starting spot.

—–

11:15 a.m.

We talked to A.J. Foyt and Tony Stewart during our pre-race show!

11:20 a.m.

Here’s a look at the upcoming pre-race schedule:

  • 11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap
  • 11:32 a.m.: Red Bull Aces Race Begins
  • 11:49 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
  • 12:08 p.m.: Military March
  • 12:12 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” – Victory Podium
  • 12:15 p.m.: Military Address – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Victory Podium
  • 12:18 p.m.: Presentation of Colors – Trackside Stage
  • 12:19 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
  • 12:20 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium
  • 12:21 p.m.: “Taps”
  • 12:22 p.m.: “God Bless America” – U.S. Navy veteran and gospel music performer Generald Wilson
  • 12:26 p.m.: National Anthem – Jimmie Allen
  • 12:27 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing
  • 12:29 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars” – Dude Perfect Cast
  • 12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
  • 12:37 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing
  • 12:38 p.m.: Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium
  • 12:45 p.m.: 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

11:23 a.m.

12:40 p.m.

Roger Penske: “Drivers, start your engines!”

