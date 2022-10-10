CHICAGO (WGN) — Alebrijes are a unique Mexican form of art that have made their way into the U.S., paying homage to dreams and a world of imagination that combines various mystical creatures.

WGN went to Cantigny Park for their latest display of “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World.” Within the park, they found big, colorful sculptures of various mystical creatures.

“An alebrije is an incredible creation that comes from 20th century Mexico,” says Cesáreo Moreno, Visual Arts Director, and Chief Curator at the National Museum of Mexican Art.

The imaginary creatures have been brought to life for decades by Mexican artists and more recently popularized by the Disney movie ‘Coco’.

They are imaginary creatures that came into existence through a dream had by artist Pedro Linares in Mexico City.

Mexican artists like Alberto Moreno Fernandez have also been carrying on the tradition.

Moreno Fernandez is one of six artists commissioned by the Mexican Cultural Center DuPage for the latest display at Cantigny Park -where 49 alebrije sculptures of all shapes and sizes fill the gardens.

“Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World” will be at Cantigny Park through early November. The sculptures will then be taken apart and donated to various local organizations, museums, schools and be available to be loaned out to other entities.