Former President Trump praised Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling dealing a blow to affirmative action, calling it “a great day for America.”

“People with extraordinary ability and everything else necessary for success, including future greatness for our Country, are finally being rewarded,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “This is the ruling everyone was waiting and hoping for and the result was amazing. It will also keep us competitive with the rest of the world. Our greatest minds must be cherished and that’s what this wonderful day has brought. We’re going back to all merit-based—and that’s the way it should be!”

The pro-Trump super PAC MAGA, Inc. gave Trump credit for the ruling, citing his nomination of conservative justices to the high court.

“President Donald Trump made today’s historic decision to end the racist college admissions process possible because he delivered on his promise to appoint constitutionalist justices,” said Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the PAC. “America is a better nation as a result of the historic rulings led by Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees.”

Former Vice President Pence, who is running against Trump in the GOP presidential primary, issued his own statement praising the ruling.

“There is no place for discrimination based on race in the United States, and I am pleased that the Supreme Court has put an end to this egregious violation of civil and constitutional rights in admissions processes, which only served to perpetuate racism,” Pence said. “I am honored to have played a role in appointing three of the Justices that ensured today’s welcomed decision, and as president I will continue to appoint judges who will strictly apply the law rather than twisting it to serve woke and progressive ends.”

However, Trump will likely use the ruling and his record of appointing conservative judges and justices as an argument on the campaign trail. On the other side of the aisle, Democrats could use this issue to galvanize their own base going into 2024. President Biden is slated to address the ruling later on Thursday from the White House.