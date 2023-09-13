Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Wednesday he will retire from the Senate at the end of his term, dealing moderate Republicans and those opposed to former President Trump a major blow.

Romney said in a statement that it’s time for a new crop of political leaders to step in.

“I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-eighties,” Romney said in a press release. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”

DEVELOPING.