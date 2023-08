Rudy Giuliani surrendered at the Fulton County, Ga., jail Wednesday over charges tied to his efforts to help former President Trump remain in office after losing the 2020 election.

The former New York City mayor and longtime Trump ally faces 13 charges for allegedly joining a criminal enterprise bent on keeping the former president in the White House. He joins 18 other defendants, including Trump, in a sweeping case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

Before traveling to Georgia on Wednesday, Giuliani told reporters that he was “feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney.”

All the defendants in the case face state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charges — the same charge Giuliani used to crack down on mobsters and Wall Street titans in the 1980s as Manhattan’s top prosecutor.

Giuliani’s promotion of false election fraud claims — plus his efforts to persuade members of the Georgia Legislature to join a fake electors scheme meant to swing the race in Trump’s favor — are at the core of the indictment.

He is charged with a count of soliciting lawmakers to violate their oaths of office by encouraging them to help send a slate of Trump electors, and a count of making false statements, for each of the three committee hearings where he and other Trump allies spread lies about the election results.

In a different case, where two Fulton County election workers are suing Giuliani for defamation, the Trump lawyer said he will “not contest” that his statements about election fraud were “false” and “carry meaning that is defamatory” but maintained that they were “constitutionally protected.”

Earlier Wednesday, Giuliani agreed to a $150,000 bond. Trump’s bond is set at $200,000, while attorneys John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro agreed to $100,000 bonds.

The former New York City mayor is the seventh defendant to surrender at the Fulton County jail. The other defendants have until noon on Friday to turn themselves in, according to Willis. Trump said he would surrender Thursday.