Democrats are set to take control of Michigan’s Senate seats for the first time in four decades, winning a “trifecta” of power over both chambers in the state legislature and the governor’s mansion in Tuesday’s midterms.

Michigan Senate Democrats announced early Wednesday morning that they had won enough seats to take the majority in the state’s upper chamber.

“We did it, Michigan. Since 1984, Republicans have used their control of the @MISenate to block things MI families needed. No more,” the group wrote.

And it’s been even longer since Democrats controlled both chambers, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) said in an update Wednesday.

“Democrats have FLIPPED the Michigan House & Senate, giving the party complete control of the state legislature for the first time since 1982!” it said.

Though there are votes still to be counted in the state, The Detroit News and other local outlets reported that Michigan Democrats in the lower chamber are poised to win a slim majority to take control of the state House for the first time since 2008.

And Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) was projected to win reelection on Tuesday, defeating Trump-backed Republican nominee Tudor Dixon.

“Republicans had everything in their favor: record fundraising and a midterm political environment under a Democratic president, and they have little to show for it. This election should have been a landslide for Republicans — instead Democrats fended off the so-called ‘red wave’ in the states and gained critical ground for the decade ahead,” said DLCC Jessica Post in a statement.

Michigan voters in Tuesday’s midterms were also projected to pass a measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, nullifying a strict abortion ban on the books since 1931.

Adding to blue wins in the state, Republican candidate for attorney general Matt DePerno conceded to the Democratic incumbent, Dana Nessel, and Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was projected to win re-election.