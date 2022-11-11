A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2021.

A conservative lobbying group is planning to push state lawmakers across the country to adopt legislation to shield American companies from “political boycotts.”

The Guardian reported on Friday that the American Legislative Exchange Council will lobby legislators to back its proposal at its States and Nation Policy Summit in Washington later this month.

The plan would require all government entities to include a clause in their contracts with businesses that they will promise to not “engage in economic boycotts.”

The move comes amid strong GOP pushback to financial institutions seeking to distance themselves from industries such as fossil fuels.

“Banks are increasingly denying financing to creditworthy companies solely for the purpose of marketing their environmental or social justice credentials, to the detriment of their clients and shareholders,” the legislation states.

The text of the proposal is written so that a state legislature would only have to fill in the name of their state. It comes after a summer meeting in Atlanta where those present pledged to oppose “woke capitalism,” according to The Guardian.

State attorneys general would be empowered to “examine” any person under oath in relation to a boycott and review any record or document deemed “necessary.”

The Guardian reported that the proposal is based in legislation in effect in more than 30 states to prohibit boycotts of Israel as a result of its actions affecting Palestinians.

The proposal would not affect individuals after several laws preventing boycotts of Israel needed to be amended when courts found legislation impacting individual people violated their free speech rights.

The plan would expand on one that the council introduced earlier this year to try to protect oil companies from shares being sold off in protest of the industry’s role in climate change.

The council did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.