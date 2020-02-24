Former Mid-South teacher and track star honored by Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A retired Memphis City School teacher and track star is being honored in the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame after six decades.

Margaret Wilburn is the newest member of the hall of fame. She grew up in Georgia but became a track star at Tennessee State University before winning an Olympic bronze medal as part of the 1956 4x100 relay team.

"I am ecstatic! It's still sinking in," Wilburn said. "It is always wonderful to be able to represent your country and that is one thing I will always hold very close to me."

Wilburn moved back to Memphis after college where she started a family. She is the mother of former NFL star Barry Wilburn who played for Washington Redskins and eventually won a Super Bowl.

Wilburn says she is proud of her accomplishments as an athlete but she is arguably most proud of her accomplishments in the classroom. She spent over 30 years in the Memphis education system.

"I have been able to help so many young people. I meet them on the street now. They have finished college, they have good jobs, they have families and that has been very close to me," Wilburn said.

Wilburn says she has advice for both athletes looking to compete or students trying to further their education to the highest level.

"You have to prepare yourself to be good at what you do," Wilburn explaind. "You have to believe in yourself!"