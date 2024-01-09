MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday as part of our Greater Memphis on a Mission series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in empowering students when it comes to anger management.

Tamara Felix is a Behavioral Specialist at Hickory Ridge Middle School. They partner with Freeman Outreach Center, a non-profit organization that helps students and families effectively deal with behavioral, social and emotional needs.

“There’s definitely hope for Memphis. I’m really excited that the program goes from ages 12 to 18 because during that time, you’re going through so much change,” said Felix.

Candis Freeman is the Founder and Executive Director.

“We want youth to be able to resolve conflict peacefully and also recognize triggers when it comes to anger emotions. Being able to better deal with those opposed to violence or disruptive behavior,” said Freeman.

They do that by bringing their programs into schools and libraries across the city of Memphis. They offer anger management as well as peer mediation and conflict resolution programs.

Felix knows how important it is to reach the students as early as possible. “Anger management is needed. I mean, look at our murder rate last year. A lot of us need anger management. It’s essential to our community.”

During the sessions, they talk strategy on how to better handle situations and how to scan your body as well.

“When I get mad what does my body do,” Felix asked. “Do I clench my fist? Do I clench my teeth? When you recognize the triggers your body is doing, what can you do to bring yourself back down?”

And they know it takes a few tries to get it right.

Freeman added, “Some say, ‘You know what? I messed up Mrs. Freeman.’ I say, ‘Hey, you messed up. Get back up and let’s try it again. Let’s just keep striving to make better choices.'”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church donated $1,000 to Freeman Outreach Center because learning how to balance your emotions and effectively communicate at a young age is the most valuable lesson to learn.

For more information on Freeman Outreach Center, click here.