This week as part of our Greater Memphis on a Mission series, we caught up with a group that believes in making the equestrian ecosystem more diverse.

McKrell Baier, director of Bridgeup Giddyup, said they aim for greater inclusion in the equestrian world. It’s a program operated through Southern Blues Equestrian Center.

“We partner with Havenview Middle School and we invite students to come and learn classical equestrianism with us at our farm in Collierville,” Baier said. “We’re teaching the students everything about riding skills, stable management skills, facility management skills and equestrian and equine history and science.”

Marissa Channey, an eighth grader at Havenview Middle, has been part of the Bridgeup Giddyup program for three year.

“Every time I come here and riding horses, it made me feel like I’m free in my happy place,” she said.

It’s not your typical day of learning in Whitehaven. That;s why Darla Young-Berry, principal for Havenview Middle, said yes immediately when they asked if her school would be interested in partnering.

“Everybody is not playing sports. Everybody can’t sing. Everybody can’t cheer. Everybody can’t dance. But this gives them something else to do and a lot of them love animals,” she said.

Bridgeup Giddyup even provides transportation to and from the farm.

“If the school doesn’t open the door, who else will? They have to come to us. They have to get the education but we still have to open the door for them to see other things,” Young-Berry said.

Brown Misasionary Baptist Church is donating $1,000 to Bridgeup giddyup, because exposure plus hands-on learning is life-changing.