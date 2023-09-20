WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South toddler who’s faced some pretty tough times at a very young age is already known for being resilient fighter.

Two-year-old Karson Davis’ mom credits Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for not only saving his life, but also making sure he thrives.

Karson Davis looks like any other happy kid with a chubby-cheek smile and a curiosity for almost anything in front of him, all while his mom, Amorya Davis, proudly looks on at her son.

“Karson is very bubbly. He’s energetic and when I see him, I just see a ball of love,” she said.

He’s brought unconditional love into Amorya’s heart and life ever since she first found out she was pregnant.

“I was very excited about being pregnant with Karson. He was my first child. So, there was that excitement,” she said.

But the excitement would come with unexpected challenges during her pregnancy.



“Karson has been through a lot. Even while I was pregnant with him we had a lot of ups and downs,” Amorya said.

Until about 24 weeks of the pregnancy, things had gone well, until Amorya had a routine checkup that revealed her cervix was thinning. She’d have to have an emergency C-section at just six months.



“It was still hard having to go through that with your first pregnanc, and to — I’m sorry to cry — and be in the hospital and not be able to enjoy your last trimester of pregnancy,” she said.

Amorya remembers her prayers to God: “Just protect us and keep Karson healthy even in this stage and just to keep my mind as positive as it can be. Those are some of the things I prayed about.”

Those prayers would be needed. In October of 2021, Karson was born weighing just one pound and eight ounces. This tiny baby also had severe breathing problems.

Karson’s pediatricians knew he would need specialized care that could only be found at Le Bonheur.

“Having to be transferred in an ambulance with your child, that it was very serious. Once we got to Le Bonheur, I found out he was breathing out of the size of a coffee straw. That’s how closed his airway was.”

Karson was diagnosed with stage 4 subglottic stenosis. It’s a rare and severe illness that makes it hard to breathe. His mom felt both heartache and fear.



“I was just trying to be mom and stay strong for him.”

Karson had to be intubated to help his breathing. He also got an infection and was placed on a ventilator. For several months, Le Bonheur was home for Karson and his family as he underwent several surgeries.



“I didn’t understand why I had to be one to leave my baby in the hospital and go home, or why my baby had to be one to live in NICU and come home for two months and have to back for another seven months. So, it was hard for me mentally to see my first child go through all of this,” Amorya said.

But slowly Karson started getting better. His feeding tube was removed and he was taken off the ventilator.

After seven months, his family got the word they’d had been praying for… Karson could finally go home.

“It was a miracle, a blessing. It was exciting to be able to have my baby home finally,” Amorya said. She could really see her son getting stronger.



“Although he did have the trach, he was stable, he was healthy and from that point on it was time for him to thrive,” she said.

Karson is thriving because of his team of health specialists, who are all about healing and hope for children and families just like the Davises.



“The doctors, the nurse practitioners, the CNA’s, the janitors, everyone was great to us. It was amazing experience,” Amorya said.

An amazing experience and exceptional care that this mother, with a heartfelt thank you, calls lifesaving.

“I believe that Le Bonheur did save my son. They were just very patient and careful with everything they did for him. They came up with a plan that was specifically tailored for him.”