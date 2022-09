Wednesday is the final day of our Go Jim Go fundraising ride for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but there’s still plenty of time and ways to contribute.

Donate online here, or

Watch the Go Jim Go Telethon at 6 p.m. Wednesday on News Channel 3 and call in with your pledge.

More than $161,000 have already been raised for the kids at Le Bonheur, and donations are still pouing in.

So far, Munford Elementary School has been the top donor, raising $14,358.