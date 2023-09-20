MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today is the big day! Our Weather Expert Jim Jaggers is set to kick off the 18th annual Go Jim Go– and it’s a special one this year because it will be Jim’s last ride.

Jim will begin his journey this morning on Live at 9 right from News Channel 3’s backyard.

We’ll get started this morning with a tailgate and band to get everyone amped for the ride across the Mid-South.

It’s all in support of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, which offers specialized healthcare and helps kids receive exceptional treatment in Memphis.

We want to continue supporting this mission and this year we’re hoping to top donations. Since 2006, Go Jim Go has raised more than $4 million for the cause.

If you’re interested in donating to Le Bonheur, there are several options. You can text Go Jim Go to 71777 or donate here.

If you’d like to keep up with Jim and his journey over the next couple of days you can follow our social media pages to watch.