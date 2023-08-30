MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again, when WREG meteorologist Jim Jaggers puts the pedal to the metal biking hundreds of miles to raise money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

This year marks the 18th annual Go Jim Go. Go Jim Go has raised more than $4 million since 2006, and Jim and his team are gearing up to get back on the road to schools across the Mid-South. And for the very first time, Jim and his team will ride in Jackson, Tennessee to raise money for the Le Bonheur location there. That ride takes place September 14-15.

This year’s ride for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis is September 20-27. Check this page for more details. We’ll post regular updates on the rides right here.

Your support is more important than ever. You can click here to donate now and find out how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur.

If you’d like your school to be part of Jim’s ride this year, please fill out the form below, then download and email it to david.henson@lebonheur.org. A fax number is also included at the bottom of the form.

For questions about Go Jim Go, you can email our coordinator Antoinette.Katoe@WREG.com or call her at (901) 543-2338.

Want to see more about Go Jim Go?

Also, please visit our sponsors, local businesses who are investing in our community by supporting Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

