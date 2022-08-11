MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again, when WREG meteorologist Jim Jaggers puts the pedal to the metal biking hundreds of miles to raise money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

This year marks the 17th annual Go Jim Go. Go Jim Go has raised more than $3.7 million since 2006, and Jim and his team are gearing up to get back on the road to schools across the Mid-South.

This year’s ride is September 21-28. Check this page for more details. We’ll be posting regular updates on the rides right here.

Your support is more important than ever. You can click here to donate now and find out how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur.

If you’d like your school to be part of Jim’s ride this year, please print out the form below, fill it out and fax it to the number at the bottom.

For questions about Go Jim Go, you can email our coordinator Antoinette.Katoe@WREG.com or call her at (901) 543-2338.

