The annual Go Jim Go! ride to benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will kick off Sept. 21, 2022.
You can follow along with Jim Jaggers’ epic bike ride route. Here is where he will be each day (schedule subject to change).
- Wednesday September 21 — Shelby County, Bartlett
Sponsored by Bikes Plus Bartlett
- Thursday September 22 — Tipton, Millington, Munford, Brighton
Sponsored by Homer Skelton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Millington
- Friday September 23 — Batesville, Senatobia, Pope, Westwood, Olive Branch
- Monday September 26 — Forrest City, Colt, Marianna, West Memphis
- Tuesday September 27 — Arlington, Halls, Ripley, Covington
Sponsored by Patriot Bank – Arlington and Patriot Bank – Covington
- Wednesday September 28 — Shelby County, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown
Sponsored by Bikes Plus – Germantown, Blue Bell and Window Source
Click here to donate online to Go Jim Go!, benefiting Le Bonheur Childrens Hospital