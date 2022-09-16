The annual Go Jim Go! ride to benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will kick off Sept. 21, 2022.

You can follow along with Jim Jaggers’ epic bike ride route. Here is where he will be each day (schedule subject to change).

Wednesday September 21 — Shelby County, Bartlett

Sponsored by Bikes Plus Bartlett

Thursday September 22 — Tipton, Millington, Munford, Brighton

Sponsored by Homer Skelton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Millington

Friday September 23 — Batesville, Senatobia, Pope, Westwood, Olive Branch

Monday September 26 — Forrest City, Colt, Marianna, West Memphis

Tuesday September 27 — Arlington, Halls, Ripley, Covington

Sponsored by Patriot Bank – Arlington and Patriot Bank – Covington

Wednesday September 28 — Shelby County, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown

Sponsored by Bikes Plus – Germantown, Blue Bell and Window Source

Click here to donate online to Go Jim Go!, benefiting Le Bonheur Childrens Hospital