Wednesday marks the big kickoff for Go Jim Go 2022.

Weather expert Jim Jaggers and his team of riders are gearing up to get back on the road to schools across the Mid-South to raise money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Go Jim Go has raised more than $3.7 million since 2006. This year marks the 17th annual ride.

Your support is more important than ever. You can click here to donate now and find out how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur.

You can also donate by texting GOJIMGO to 41444.

Be sure to tune in this morning as we say go, Jim, go!