MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Canadian rock band Nickelback is set to perform in Southaven on September 17.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
As part of their ‘Get Rollin Tour,’ the groups will hit the stage at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove. They will bring special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.
Tickets to the general public will go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.