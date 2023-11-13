MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, Drake announced that J. Cole will join him on his “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What?” tour that is set to stop in Memphis.
The show is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the FedExForum.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale beginning on Wednesday, November 15, followed by the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 17 starting at 11 a.m. local time on drakerelated.com.