MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drake will be coming to the FedEx Forum Thursday, June 29.

The rapper added a total of 12 new shows to his highly-anticipated tour. According to reports, tickets for the new dates will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales.

On Wednesday, April 26, at noon, Cash App card holders can unlock the earliest access to tickets by using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card.

The Sprite presale will take place on Thursday, April 27, starting at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at sprite.com.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, beginning on Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m. at drakerelated.com.

Presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite, the show will feature well-known rapper 21 Savage.