Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
65°
WATCH NOW
WREG Daybreak
Sign Up
Memphis
65°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Restaurant Report Card
2023 Memphis murder and homicide map
WREG Investigators
Problem Solvers
Manhunt Monday
Hispanic Heritage Month
Killing Lorenzen
Tyre Nichols
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics from The Hill
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Press Releases
Weather
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
Weather News Updates
Memphis Weather Radar
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
WREG TV Schedule
Latest Videos from News 3
Pass It On
Community Changemakers
Bright Spot
3 Good Minutes
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
University of Mississippi
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Traffic / Gas
Gas Price Tracker – Cheapest gas around Memphis
Contests and Fun
Home for the Holidays 2023
Remarkable Women 2024
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Knowledge Bowl
Coats for Kids
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
WREG Investigators Email Alert
Serenity owners received nearly $1M on complex: records
Top WREG Investigators Email Alert Headlines
Victim: Teens who shot at him got slap on the wrist
Most read on WREG.com
New details released after teen shot while selling …
$250K Lamborghini stolen in Cooper-Young
A1’s Towing files lawsuit against MPD, City of Memphis
Eight new restaurants to enjoy within the Memphis …
Body found in Haywood Co. ID’d as missing woman
Read More Top Stories
Don't Miss
Southaven church founded by slaves celebrates 141 …
Shelby County Restaurant Inspection Scores Oct. 31 …
Memphis, Tennessee ranked #1 for fatal car crashes
Volunteers needed for Angel Tree and Red Kettle events
Sign up for WREG’s Newsletter
Trending Stories
New details released after teen shot while selling …
$250K Lamborghini stolen in Cooper-Young
A1’s Towing files lawsuit against MPD, City of Memphis
Eight new restaurants to enjoy within the Memphis …
Body found in Haywood Co. ID’d as missing woman
Memphis Local Events