Visit the Southern Women’s Show, sponsored by WREG, March 6-8

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3’s is once again proud to be a sponsor of the Southern Women’s Show at the Agricenter International, March 6-8, 2020.

Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and so much more. Enjoy fashion shows, top chefs, and celebrity guests.

Bring your mom, sister, and best friend and spend the day doing everything you love!

Once again this year while you’re there, you can visit WREG at the show, where you can watch March Madness on News Channel 3 and relax in the living room furnished by Ashley HOMESTORE or sit at our simulated News Channel 3 with some of your favorite WREG anchors and reporters.

Please come by and say hello and pick up some WREG swag! You can register to win the furniture and a tour of News Channel 3 while you’re there! You can also register to win anytime on the WREG.com Contests page right now by clicking on this link! One winner’s name will be drawn and announced on Sunday, March 8 on WREG News Channel 3’s 10 p.m. newscast.

On Friday, March 6, you can see News Channel 3 meteorologist Jim Jaggers on the Cooking Stage as a celebrity chef at 11:30 a.m.

To find out more about the Southern Women’s Show, visit their website now!