The annual Beautify Your School Contest sponsored by WREG, Landers Ford, and Memphis City Beautiful presented its award presentation to first placed winners on Live at 9 on Tuesday, May 16. The contest entry form and presentation deadline were Monday, May 8, 2023, with judging May 10, 2023.

The following schools placed in 2023 in these categories:

Renovations (Category 1)

· First: Sea Isle Elementary School

· Second: Woodland Presbyterian School

Outdoor Classroom/Garden/School Sign (Category 2)

· First: Woodland Presbyterian School

· Second: Believe Memphis Academy

Go Green (Category 3)

· First: Newberry Elementary School

· Second: Woodland Presbyterian School

Creativity (Category 4)

· First: Woodland Presbyterian School

· Second: Newberry Elementary School

Winners receive cash awards and plaques. Winning projects were displayed at Landers Ford in Collierville.

