The annual Beautify Your School Contest sponsored by WREG, Landers Ford, and Memphis City Beautiful presented its award presentation to first placed winners on Live at 9 on Tuesday, May 16. The contest entry form and presentation deadline were Monday, May 8, 2023, with judging May 10, 2023.
The following schools placed in 2023 in these categories:
Renovations (Category 1)
· First: Sea Isle Elementary School
· Second: Woodland Presbyterian School
Outdoor Classroom/Garden/School Sign (Category 2)
· First: Woodland Presbyterian School
· Second: Believe Memphis Academy
Go Green (Category 3)
· First: Newberry Elementary School
· Second: Woodland Presbyterian School
Creativity (Category 4)
· First: Woodland Presbyterian School
· Second: Newberry Elementary School
Winners receive cash awards and plaques. Winning projects were displayed at Landers Ford in Collierville.
