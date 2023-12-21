Holiday Lineup sponsored by Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park
Friday, December 22 | A Home for the Holidays
8 p.m. The 25th annual special featuring uplifting stories of adoption and foster care.
Friday, December 22 | Fit for Christmas
9 – 11 p.m. Written and starring Amanda Kloots of ‘The Talk’, a romantic comedy about a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor trying to save a community center.
Saturday, December 23 | When Christmas was Young
8 – 10 p.m. Featuring original music by Sheryl Crow, the story of a singer and music manager trying to find a magical Christmas song.
Monday, December 25 | Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to all!
9 – 11 p.m. The Queen of Christmas is back with her special filmed in Madison Square Garden.
Friday, December 29 | Must Love Christmas
9 – 11 p.m. A love-triangle emerges in a snowbound little town, starring Liza Lapira of ‘The Equalizer’.
Sunday, December 31 | New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
7:30 -10 p.m., 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. Country music’s hottest superstars featuring Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Lainey Wilson and more.