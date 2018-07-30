Lee’s Logistics delivering for Amazon is now hiring new delivery drivers to deliver packages in the greater Memphis area as the demand for delivery increases!
Starting pay is $15!
For hiring information call
(901)-552-3953 or stop by their office
9:30am to 5:00pm M-F, 4466 Elvis Presley Boulevard Suite 202
Candidate qualifications:
-Over 21 with a valid drivers license
-Able to pass a drug and background check.
-Must be cell phone technical
-Able to do 25-30 stop a hour
-Able to climb stairs
-Self motivated
-Good problem solving skills