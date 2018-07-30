1  of  2
Lee’s Logistics delivering for Amazon!

Lee’s Logistics delivering for Amazon is now hiring new delivery drivers to deliver packages in the greater Memphis area as the demand for delivery increases!

Starting pay is $15! 

For hiring information call

(901)-552-3953 or stop by their office

  9:30am to 5:00pm M-F, 4466 Elvis Presley Boulevard Suite 202

Candidate qualifications:

-Over 21 with a valid drivers license
-Able to pass a drug and background check.
-Must be cell phone technical
-Able to do 25-30 stop a hour
-Able to climb stairs
-Self motivated
-Good problem solving skills

     