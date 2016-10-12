For over 30 years, WREG News Channel 3 has been collecting coats for children in the Mid-South. With cooler weather quickly approaching, Tim’s Coats for Kids campaign is underway once again for 2020, now through November 13. You can help keep a child warm this winter by donating a new or gently used coat.
Walmart Donation Days (DROP OFF ONLY DATES) :
Thursday, Oct. 29 – Walmart in Cordova: 577 N Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN 38018
Thursday, Nov. 5 – Walmart on Winchester: 7525 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125
Thursday, Nov. 12 –Walmart in Bartlett: 8400 Highway 64 Bartlett, TN 38133
You can make that donation at any of our the participating sponsor locations listed below through November 13.
DONATION DROP OFF LOCATIONS – NOW THROUGH NOVEMBER 13
- Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119
- Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Rd.
Olive Branch, MS 38654
- Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar Avenue
Collierville, TN 38017
- Family Funeral Care
4925 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
- Delta Technical College
- Crazy Cleanerz
1400 N. Germantown Parkway
Cordova, TN 38016
35.12683-90.070926