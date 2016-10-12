For over 30 years, WREG News Channel 3 has been collecting coats for children in the Mid-South. With cooler weather quickly approaching, Tim’s Coats for Kids campaign is underway once again for 2020, now through November 13. You can help keep a child warm this winter by donating a new or gently used coat.



Walmart Donation Days (DROP OFF ONLY DATES) :

Thursday, Oct. 29 – Walmart in Cordova: 577 N Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN 38018

Thursday, Nov. 5 – Walmart on Winchester: 7525 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125

Thursday, Nov. 12 –Walmart in Bartlett: 8400 Highway 64 Bartlett, TN 38133



You can make that donation at any of our the participating sponsor locations listed below through November 13.

DONATION DROP OFF LOCATIONS – NOW THROUGH NOVEMBER 13

Memphis Funeral Home

5599 Poplar Avenue

Memphis, TN 38119

6875 Cockrum Rd.

Olive Branch, MS 38654

534 West Poplar Avenue

Collierville, TN 38017

4925 Summer Avenue

Memphis, TN 38122

Crazy Cleanerz

1400 N. Germantown Parkway

Cordova, TN 38016