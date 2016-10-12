Tim’s Coats for Kids

For over 30 years, WREG News Channel 3 has been collecting coats for children in the Mid-South.  With cooler weather quickly approaching, Tim’s Coats for Kids campaign is underway once again for 2020, now through November 13.  You can help keep a child warm this winter by donating a new or gently used coat.


Walmart Donation Days (DROP OFF ONLY DATES) :

Thursday, Oct. 29 – Walmart in Cordova: 577 N Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN 38018

Thursday, Nov. 5 –  Walmart on Winchester: 7525 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125

Thursday, Nov. 12 –Walmart in Bartlett:  8400 Highway 64 Bartlett, TN 38133


You can make that donation at any of our the participating sponsor locations listed below through November 13.

DONATION DROP OFF LOCATIONS – NOW THROUGH NOVEMBER 13

  • Memphis Funeral Home
    5599 Poplar Avenue
    Memphis, TN 38119
  • Brantley Funeral Home
    6875 Cockrum Rd.
    Olive Branch, MS 38654
  • Collierville Funeral Home
    534 West Poplar Avenue
    Collierville, TN 38017
  • Family Funeral Care
    4925 Summer Avenue
    Memphis, TN 38122
  • Delta Technical College
  • Crazy Cleanerz
    1400 N. Germantown Parkway
    Cordova, TN 38016