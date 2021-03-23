West Tennessee Family Solutions helps provide independence for adults with disabilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Damien Stewart has an intellectual and developmental disability, but he doesn’t let that stop him. He competes in the Special Olympics.

“I do like basketball, track and field, tennis and different other sports,” he said.

Being able to maintain a level of independence is important to him and West Tennessee Family Solutions helps him achieve that. It’s a non-profit organization that provides independence for adults with disabilities and allows them to live the most satisfying and successful life possible.

“Stability, structure and consistency is vital to their well being. They’re daily well-being,” said Executive Director Kaye Cooper.

She knows how important their services are in the community.

“It’s vital that they have a chance at life. That they’re given the opportunity to live a dignified and respected life just like you and I have,” she said.

West Tennessee Family Solutions operates 32 homes with 62 individuals who all have different levels of need. Each house is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lavesha Martin cares for two individuals in one of the homes.

“They need care because they are not able to physically take care of themselves,” she said.

“I had a brother and he passed away. But he was in the same situation,” she added.

She and her sisters helped their mom care for their brother around the clock. She knew then that caring for someone with special needs was her purpose.

“I feel like taking care of people is a blessing. Its definitely from the heart,” she said.

That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give West Tennessee Family Solutions $1,000. Because you don’t have to be related by blood to be treated with dignity, respect and like family.