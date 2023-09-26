MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that takes gleaning to a whole new level.

Throughout the week, you’ll find volunteers inside the Church of Holy Communion receiving food. It’s all part of their Recover Food, Feed Hope ministry. Barb Boucher is one of the volunteers.

“The mission is twofold,” said Boucher. “To reach out in the community and provide assistance where we can with our meals and our gleaning. Also to eliminate food waste.”

They get leftover produce from the Agricenter Farmer’s Market and use the fresh vegetables in the meals they prep like squash casserole.

They also call businesses to see if they have leftover food.

“We’re taking food that has already been prepared to serve somewhere and didn’t actually make it onto serving tables. But instead of the carter or institution throwing it away, they bring it to us and we repackage it into meals that can be taken out,” said Boucher.

While we were there, they received over 200 pounds of food from Hogwild. The volunteers started to repackage chicken, green beans and potato salad into smaller containers.

All the food goes to partner organizations like 901 Community Fridges, Emmanuel Center Afterschool Program and Lisieux Community.

“We can not work on crime, we can not work on education until we really solve the food issue. Because people need food for fuel,” said community volunteer, Janice Hall.

Hall has been a volunteer with Holy Communion for five years. “When you’re hungry, you’re driven to sometimes do things you would not do. We want our children to be healthy, full and able to focus on their education.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church gave the Church of Holy Communion $1,000 because you can feed hope.

A true community changer.

For more details about the Church of Holy Communion, click here.