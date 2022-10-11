MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we shine a light on organization making a positive impact in our community. This week we caught up with a group who loves to ask: what’s your why?

Arianna Whitlow and Alonzo Grant IV, discovered the collective blueprint at the perfect time.

“I first came across the collective blueprint in 2017. I was on a job board and a Facebook group. [It’s a] website called reddit. Its like a forum. I was in the Memphis sub reddit,” Arianna said.

“I kinda needed that at that point in my life. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, where I was going, Alonzo said. “College for me, I just couldn’t afford it. I didn’t want to keep taking out loans.”

The Collective Blueprint creates socioeconomic mobility by creating pathways to thriving careers. Sabrina Dawson is a co-founder and Vice President of Programs. How does it all work? All you need is a high school diploma or GED.

“We work with young adults eighteen to thirty. We support them in getting into in demand career fields like it, health care and skill trades, Sabrina said. “Spend about three weeks to a month where we get them soft skills, prepared to go into a short term certification program.”

They partner with Tech901, Code Crew and Moore tech for the certification program. Once complete, you roll into their careers development program where they get you ready for job interviews.

Plus, they help you eliminate barriers along the way.

“One of the biggest issues we see is transportation. We provide gas cards and we provide bus cards,” Sabrina said.

And get this, participants don’t pay a thing.

In fact, they receive a four hundred dollar a month stipend while in the program.

“I was able to not have to work two jobs to maintain. I got my stipend, my part time job and school. I could manage it that way.”

We truly do believe that in order to be successful on the job or at school, its not just about learning the skill, its about really making sure you’re whole here. The whole person is addressed,” Sabrina said.

This is why our anonymous donor wanted to give the Collective Blueprint a thousand dollars because when you create new avenues for your overlooked and underserved neighbors, you build a stronger workforce!

A true Community Changer.

