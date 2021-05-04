Sweet Cheeks helps relieve stress for families with babies



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry is personal for Cori Smith. She is the founder and executive director of the non-profit organization.

“When I was pregnant with my daughter, I lost my job because I was extremely sick. I had hyperemesis which is an extreme form of morning sickness,” she said.

Cori was placed on bed rest during pregnancy and unable to work. After her daughter was born, her husband lost his job.

“Here we are, two new parents and a newborn baby and we’re trying to figure out how to make things work, pay bills,” she recalled.

They were able to find help through different social services but had problems finding diapers.

“We couldn’t get it anywhere. There were no agencies here. There were no non-profits here that provided diapers,” she said.

Cori and her husband were fortunate to have a support system but she knows other families may not be as lucky. That is why she created Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry so she could help families in need with diapers, wipes and formula.

“When families come to us, they’re telling us they’re using t-shirts as diapers, using towels or paper towels or just nothing because they can’t afford them,” she said.

That is why you’ll find Cori and Rosie Coleman, Cori’s volunteer coordinator, wrapping and labeling stacks of diapers for their next diaper distribution drive thru.

WREG’s Corie Ventura met up with Margaret Cowan, via Zoom, who volunteers at Sweet Cheeks and also receives diapers, wipes and formula to help single mothers she serves through her organization.

“You can see the relief because sometimes their child might have on their last diaper. We don’t know. You can feel and see a sense of relief and gratitude,” Margaret said.

“Our goal is to lift families out of poverty. And by doing that, alleviate some of the stressors which is the cost of diapers and formula,” said Cori.

That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministries $1,000. Because when you work to ensure the happiness of babies and children, the rest will follow. They are a true community changer.