Streets Ministries is first group to receive WREG’s Community Changers gift for virtual learning program

Streets Ministries is making an impact in our community every day. They mentor middle and high school students and offer educational programs like math, reading and ACT prep classes.

It’s a safe place to go after school.

When a global pandemic shifted from in-person learning to virtual learning for more than 100,000 students in Memphis, Streets Ministries knew parents’ stress levels were going to be sky-high.

They responded by turning Streets Ministries into a virtual learning hub.

“If we could just make a small impact and open our doors to some families — we can’t serve all the ones we want to serve but we can serve some, we feel fulfilled,” said Eric Ballentine, executive director of Streets Ministries.

Once students arrive, they are checked in with a temperature scan. They grab breakfast and settle into their desks that are socially distant from the other desks in the room. Then it’s time to log in to their virtual classroom.

If kids can’t log on to their classes, they are considered truant, so the program at Streets Ministries helps cut down on truancy, Ballentine said.

“Thank god for our volunteers. we have so many people that have given of their time and themselves to come and support our kids,” Ballentine said.

After virtual learning is complete for the day, the kids can burn off some energy in the gym. Streets Ministries is pretty special to them.

Parents are grateful, too, for a reliable and safe solution during these uncertain times.

“No more anxiety, everything is going to be ok,” said Chejunie Johnson, who is raising her two grandsons, ages 11 and 13.

That is why WREG wanted to hand over a $1,000 check from an anonymous donor as a thank you. Their hard work and dedication to young minds is truly inspiring.