SisterReach understands the value of self worth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Just because you’re poor doesn’t mean you’re nothing. Just because you’re poor doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a quality meal,” said Cherisse Scott, the founder and CEO of SisterReach and Pearl’s Pantry.

SisterReach is an organization that advocates for reproductive justice.

“We work on behalf of women and teens of color, poor and rural women and LGBTQ folks and their families,” she said.

Pearl’s Pantry, named after her mom Pearl Williams, serves as a clothing closet and pantry for poor and low- income families.

“What I did not want was to have the same type of pantry I had to go to in the past when I was a struggling single mom in between jobs. I just didn’t want to feel ashamed. I don’t want people to feel shame when they walk through these doors,” she said.

That’s why they designed Pearl’s Pantry to model a department store.

“For those who can afford to go to Victoria’s Secret, you go to the place where you pull out the drawer and look at your undergarments. We wanted something like that here,” she said.

Neighbors in need can also shop for kid’s clothes, accessories, books, food, hygiene and baby items, free of charge. When it comes to food, you’ll find brand names on the shelves on purpose. They even have an organic section.

It doesn’t matter where you fall on the poverty spectrum and that is why our anonymous donor wanted to give these organizations $1,000. When you serve your neighbors in need with dignity and respect, you’ll remember how it made you feel.