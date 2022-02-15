MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we want to shine a light on a group helping kids and young adults eliminate excuses.



“When I was sixteen, I was in transition from coming from a toxic home to adjusting to living with my grandmother. And it was kind of hard,” Breia Hunter said.



Breia Hunter’s grandmother was the one who signed her up for the S.O. WHAT! Foundation’s “step out program.”



“She wanted me to open myself up more, Breia said. “Because she knows I was shy. I’m an introvert.”



Breia is now twenty-one and majoring in Bio Pre-Med with a minor in Art. S.O. WHAT! Foundation is an organization that helps youth and young adults overcome obstacles and eliminate excuses.



Summer Owens is the founder and Executive Director. She was a single mom at fifteen, raising a son and trying to juggle high school, work and college.



She knows that kids are dealing with obstacles.



“I was seeing so many teen moms giving up on life and I started looking at the statistics and it doesn’t have to be like that,” Summer Owens said. “You can graduate from high school.”



Teen pregnancy isn’t the only obstacle. She saw many teens dealing with family issues.



“They have challenges,” Owens said. “But they also can make a lot of excuses why they can’t get past those challenges. So our mission is to help them deal with those obstacles.”



We caught up with breia and summer while they were setting up for their annual fundraising event. All proceeds help fund the foundation and also take the kids on a trip to Washington, D.C.



“Show them that they’re not confined to the city that they’re in, Owens said. “Not confined to the circumstances that they’re in.”



“Me being in the program helped me understand that it’s ok to not be ok, Breia said. “Its ok to have help.”



This is why our anonymous donor wanted to give S.O. WHAT! Foundation a thousand dollars.



Because when you say so what, now what, you have an action plan to overcome your obstacles with help along the way. A true community changer.





