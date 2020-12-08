Repairing The Breach transforms hearts, minds of youth through ministry program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repairing The Breach transforms the hearts and minds of youth through their ministry program. Antionette Dinkins knows first hand. She was 11 years old when she first heard about them.

“During that time, I was going through a lot. I just lost my step father and I really did lose myself,” she explained.

She was able to get the emotional support she needed through the outreach ministry.

“I was loved on, they listened to me. They were there for me. There wasn’t a cut off time. Whenever I needed them, they were there,” she recalled.

Years later, Dinkins is now the program director and is able to share her experience with the younger generation.

Staff member Kemion Green was 10-years-old when he was introduced to the group.

“I played basketball in the community. And basketball at the time was the only thing keeping me away from making the wrong turn at any given moment,” he said.

Green immersed himself in everything Repairing The Breach had to offer. He’ll be the first to tell you it made a huge difference in his life.

“Today I am the owner of Bold Lyfe Branding Company, co-owner of the Culinary Experience Catering Company and part owner of Paid Investment Firm,” he said.

The outreach minisdtry gives children and teens the tools they need to succeed.

Deon Byers, now a program coordinator, use to sneak in to hang out with the middle schoolers since he was too young.

“They had so much fun. I was like, ‘I want to have some fun too.’ They would do things that us elementary kids weren’t doing. And I was like, ‘I can do the same things,'” he said.

Byers said the biggest skill he learned was how to lead.

“Leadership, right away. Being a leader. Knowing you don’t have to be a product of your environment. You can actually be a leader in your environment and cause change in your environment,” he said.

Repairing The Breach is a group truly making a change in our community. Our anonymous donor knows the importance of reaching kids at a young age, and that’s why they handed over $1,000 as a thank you.