MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in feeding the block.

What do you get when you combine four shipping containers? A micro grocery store with fresh produce at affordable prices in a community that needs it.

Torrey Bates is the Executive Director of For the Kingdom, a faith-based nonprofit organization that offers hope through life-changing experiences. Recently, they decided to fill a need in their Raleigh community where you find more dollar and corner stores than true grocers.

“I consider it to be sad that there are generations that have been raised going to the local gas station. They know about gas station food better than fresh food,” said Bates. “The closest grocery store that has produce would be Walmart, Kroger or Aldi– over four and a half miles [away].”



We caught up with Evelyne Malone and Antoinette Crawford-Willis as they were picking through the fresh produce.

“It’s a blessing for people who want farm to table and don’t have to pay higher prices,” said Malone.

“Anywhere I can get where I don’t have to stand in line, I’m there. And this is my new happy place,” Crawford-Willis said.



All products are brought in fresh from farmers within 150 miles. And instead of paying millions on construction, Bates’ shipping containers only cost $130,000 and are energy efficient.



“We just gave ourselves a grocery store. Which we hope now challenges the ethics of our gas stations and the dollar generals of our community,” Bates said.

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give For the Kingdom $1,000 because when you fill in the fresh food gaps, you start a generational shift.

A true community changer.

For more information about For the Kingdom, click here.