MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in making art accessible to all.

Kirsten Sandlin is an artist and Co-Director of Paint Memphis, an organization that brings art to the city. “Art brightens the world. Art gives messages and sends messages. It allows the artist to express themselves. Also allows people to see their own story.”

Sandlin says the mission is “to bring fine art to places where people will see it. Some people will never get into a museum. Will never travel and go in to see fine art. But here it’s out and exposed for everyone to see.”

It started out as a paint festival years ago and has grown. They have artists ranging from 11 to 60 years old.

“The color that we bring, we go from a neighborhood that looks disenfranchised, that looks neglected to a neighborhood that looks loved,” said Sandlin.

Making murals is not cheap though. David Yancy III is an artist and Co-director of Paint Memphis.

He works with business owners to educate them on pricing because art is not free. It is a specialized skill set. From buff paint to crates of spray paint that cost between $8 to $10 per can and other supplies.

“You have to have scaffolding,” said Yancy. “Not everyone has scaffolding. You have to rent that. Or you have to get a lift. A boom lift, and normally, a boom lift costs between $400 and $600 a day.”



They never want an artist to be priced out from creating art, networking with other artists and learning new techniques to hone their craft.

That’s why they offer workshops and help with housing and food.

“This organization allows kids to be seen,” said Sandlin. “Allows artists to be seen no matter how old they are. We are pulling them out of the woodwork. It’s okay to be who you are. You might make a career out of it, and we’re giving them a chance.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church gifted Paint Memphis $1,000 because art can truly transform a city.

A true community changer.

For more information on Paint Memphis, click here.