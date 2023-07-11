MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that helps ordinary girls become extraordinary women.

My Girl is a non-profit organization that empowers young girls through mentorship. Jennifer Christian is the Founder and Executive Director.

“We want our girls to be their best in their homes, communities and churches. Wherever they are, we want them to be their best self,” said Christian.

They serve girls between the ages of nine and 18. They hold numerous events throughout the year, like vision board parties, financial literacy workshops and My Best Self Sessions.

Fifteen-year-old Jakayla Pinkston joined My Girl four years ago. At the start, Jakayla was a little shy. The vision board parties gave her an opportunity to focus on her goals short term and her aspirations after high school.

“I’m starting to do more activities,” Pinkston said. “I’m starting to go out more with my friends. I’m starting to focus more on my school life.”

For Taylor Morris, who is in her junior year of college, the financial literacy workshops really helped. “When it came to applying for college, we learned about FAFSA and grants and loans.”

And the My Best Self Sessions made a lasting impact. “Learning that it’s okay to be myself,” said Morris. “Learning that it’s okay to speak up and speak out. I don’t always have to dim my light for other people I’m around.”

They also talk about the effects of social media along with social awareness. “We want them to be around the right friends because sometimes you don’t realize you’re in the mix of the wrong people,” Christian said. “We kind of want them to be a rosebud, and we love to see them bloom.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wants to give My Girl $1,000 because spending the time to learn life lessons as early as possible will always reward you in the long run.

A true community changer.

