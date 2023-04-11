MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our community changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that brings the sweet sound of the strings to South Memphis.

Twice a week, you’ll find students of the Harmonic South Strings Orchestra practicing inside the Metropolitan Baptist Church. The organization deliberately places itself in South Memphis. They put violins, violas, cellos and basses in the hands of new, emerging and advanced musicians.

“We take kids at any level,” said Carl Johnson, the Chief of Operations, “from any financial background, any level of experience, any exposure to music and say, ‘Hey, come and try these out.'”

They know string instruments are a little more expensive and rare, so they provide them for each student during class. “We believe that community development and arts inclusion is critical. We know our children will have complete lives if they have an opportunity to experience artistic experiences,” said Johnson.

In addition to the string instruments, they also offer piano lessons.

The organization meets after school, and they also offer a summer camp.

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give the Harmonic South Strings Orchestra $1,000 because all kids should have access to all instruments no matter their zip code— a true community changer.

