MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that offers renewed hope.

Eighth Street Mission for Jesus Christ is a homeless shelter located in West Memphis, Arkansas. They help with food, clothing and shelter.

Tom Montgomery is a board director. “You think everybody in this country is well fed, well taken care of, and all the government assistance programs that we’ve created for people– but that doesn’t fit everybody.”

That’s why they also offer a Christian-based drug and alcohol program plus a work therapy program. “We’re trying to teach them something more than what they came in here with, so they can have a resource that they can offer,” said Montgomery.

When it comes to shelter, they have three dorms onsite with bunk beds, private showers and bathroom stalls. Each guest also receives three meals a day.

Jeff Anderson went through their program and is now their office manager. “It’s a place where a person can come and rebuild their lives… It’s ultimately up to the person’s will to take that seed and make it grow.”

Junious Lewis has been with Eighth Street Mission for the last year. “The mission has helped me a whole lot because there is no telling what would have happened to me if I was still on the streets.”

Lewis is now a father and a year into rebuilding his life. “It gave me a better outlook on life. You gotta start cherishing the little small things.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Eighth Street Mission of Jesus Christ $1,000. Because it’s not a handout, it’s a hand up to your neighbors in need when they stumble along the way.

A true community changer.

For more information about the organization, click here.

The West Memphis Police Department is holding a gala to raise funds for Eighth Street Mission this Saturday, April 29th, at 6:30 p.m.