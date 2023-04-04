MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in affordable health care for the uninsured.

Bryan Johnson says Church Health changed his life six years ago. “I wouldn’t be here without it. I contracted chronic urticaria. A disease where my body is fighting something, but there is nothing to fight. I get extreme welts on my body.”



The monthly shot that helps alleviate the welts is expensive. “$8,000 a shot,” Johnson said.



Like thousands of people in Shelby County, Bryan works but is uninsured. That’s where Church Health comes in.

Located inside Crosstown Concourse, Church Health provides quality healthcare to uninsured or underserved people.

“[We] not only help take care of their medical issues, but we have so many different clinical services like dental and optometry,” said Fernando Salazar a Patient Assistant Coordinator. They also offer pediatric care and behavioral health.

Church Health has a patient assistance program that reduces out-of-pocket costs for medications. “We never want our patients to feel like they have to choose between having to pay their bills or having to afford their medication,” said Salazar.



Because of the Church Health program, Bryan pays nothing for his $8,000 shot. “Zero,” he said. “They get it donated. It’s a relief. Like a weight has been lifted off.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Church Health $1,000 because access to quality, affordable health care and medication are vital. A true community changer.

For more information about Church Health, click here.