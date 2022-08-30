MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we shine a light on people and organizations making a difference. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in stability.

Orange Mound Outreach Ministries started out as a drug and alcohol ministry. However, the founders, Reverend Reginald Tucker and his wife Mary, quickly realized they needed to be the change they wanted to see.

“The kids were the ones that were suffering more than the parents,” Mary said.

So, they decided to open the doors of orange mound outreach ministries to students, for free.

“[The kids should] have fun and be safe after school. They’re not in the streets doing anything and everything that they shouldn’t not be doing,” Mary said.

Known in the community as a safe haven, volunteers help the kids with their homework.

“You do fun activities, you get help with your homework plus it’s fun here,” 6th grader Carmeka said.



They also can take part in group sessions in the reading room. and are able to exhale in the playroom after a long day of school.

“It’s fun. There’s a lot of things to do here. A lot of games, a lot of help and bible study. I like it!” 10th grader Terrance said.

Orange Mound Outreach Ministries is more than an after school program. They help their neighbors in need plus Reverend Tucker talks with the children.

“Kids were actually telling us, actually telling us where the guns were located in the house. Only two parents out of all the kids had guns locked up,” Rev. Tucker said.

“Look at how many of our kids get killed by getting a gun and playing with it. We have to teach them that,” Mary Tucker said.

While they’re outside having fun and burning off energy, reverend tucker talks about self control and how to stay out of harm’s way.

“Teach them how to avoid trouble. If something going on, you don’t need to be in it. Move on. Somebody messing with you, move on,” Rev. Tucker said.

This is why our anonymous donor wants to give Orange Mound Outreach Ministries a thousand dollars.

Because when you invest in our kids with love, compassion and understanding, the whole community benefits.

A true Community Changer.