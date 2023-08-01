MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers Series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in celebrating life and a lasting legacy.

Denise Linebarier’s son, Ches, was 31 when he died. “In 2018, in May, our son passed away in a traffic accident.” He grew up playing soccer. “He coached and played college soccer. Loved the game. He was focused when he played.”

To mark the first anniversary of his death, his family wanted to bring everyone together.

“What is something we could do that impacts everyone from a soccer standpoint which is what he loved and where he found peace,” Ches’ sister, Elle Lawhead, asked.

Ches’ family created Cleats 901, a nonprofit organization empowering youth through soccer.

“We realized we could actually create not just one but multi-year soccer tournaments to live out his legacy,” said Linebarier.

Every June, Cleats 901 holds a soccer tournament, with half of the proceeds helping families that can’t afford to play and the other half going to the Shelby County Drug Court.

Off the pitch, Ches struggled with addiction. “They truly allow addicts a chance to start fresh and to start new. They gave our family that opportunity and my brother that opportunity,” Lawhead said.

That’s where Ches’ Clothes Closet comes in. “People coming out of jail, a lot of times, they have no one. No support,” said Linebarier.

The closet at St. John’s United Methodist Church is stacked with everything from t-shirts and shorts to dress shirts, ties and blazers to wear to a job interview.

“This is what I want to do,” said Linebarier. “This is what life is all about, and I get to talk about him every single day.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church wanted to give Cleats 901 and Ches’ Clothes Closet $1,000 because helping others during their turbulent chapter in their life journey is the strongest legacy of all.

A true community changer.

For more information about Cleats 901, click here.